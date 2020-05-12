Orchard Park Shopping Centre’s Apple Entrance. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Several stores at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall expected to reopen after May long weekend

The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week

Several stores at Orchard Park Shopping Centre are planning to reopen after May long weekend as pandemic restrictions are eased.

On May 11, the mall confirmed on its website that it will be expanding its hours to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting May 19 as more stores begin to reopen.

Currently, only iWorld, Tax Pros, Shefield Express, Showcase, Shoppers Drug Mart (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and Best Buy (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) are open. Lenscrafters and Pearle Vision are open by appointment only.

Kelowna Capital News has received tips from workers at both Urban Planet and Bluenotes that workers have been scheduled beginning on May 19.

READ MORE: Kelowna settles lengthy legal battle with McDonalds for over $2M

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor wants to expand open spaces for restaurants

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City of Armstrong deals residents COVID-19 rebate

Just Posted

City of Armstrong deals residents COVID-19 rebate

A $50 rebate will be applied to the next utility bill to help out residents

Vernon yoga studio collapses under COVID-19

Studio be won’t be reopening its doors as restrictions loosen

COVID-19: Vernon emergency shelter first in province to add sleeping pods

Turning Points and BC Housing partnered to introduce extra safety measure amid pandemic

Special weather statement has City of Armstrong asking residents to use caution

Levels in Meighan and Deep Creeks have been dropping, but potential downpours could impact creeks

Mayor’s letter not up to snuff: Vernon city councillors

Some councillors unhappy requested letter not exactly what they’d asked for

B.C. records just 7 new cases, 1 death as next phase of COVID-19 reopening inches closer

Hospitalizations drop to 63, ICU cases to 16

Several stores at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall expected to reopen after May long weekend

The mall will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week

South Okanagan RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

Gun owner expresses frustration at method of delivery by Canada Post

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Shuswap disc golf course nearly finished but parking lot may slow momentum

City of Salmon Arm wants to see place to park ready before welcome sign adorns course

Penticton’s Pentastic Jazz Festival, slated for September, no longer proceeding

“If enthusiasm and optimism dictated, there would be no question of proceeding,” - Michael Campbell

B.C. gives smart phones to vulnerable, homeless to access services, connect with family

COVID-19 restrictions have left many public places closed, leaving people without access to internet

Kamloops Home Depot evacuated due to unstable ground

Due to structural concerns as a result of ground movement the store is temporarily closed

Fentanyl contaminated stimulants a possible factor in Penticton’s April overdose spike: Interior Health

‘We have two public health emergencies going on at the same time,’ said Dr. Karin Goodison.

Most Read