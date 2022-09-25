Sewer work on busy Vernon road could result in delays

Crews upgrading the sewer system along a portion of 25th Avenue adjacent to the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre could result in minor traffic delays Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 27-29. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is alerting motorists traveling along 25th Avenue that they may experience minor traffic delays while crews upgrade utilities in the area.

Starting as early as Tuesday, Sept. 27, crews will begin working on the city’s sewer system on a portion of 25th Avenue, adjacent to the Vernon Water Reclamation Centre.

Single-lane traffic in both directions will be maintained; however, motorists should watch for adjusted travel routes and expect short delays. The work is expected to be complete by the end of Thursday, Sept. 29, though the timelines may change if emergencies arise.

Access to area businesses will remain open.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

