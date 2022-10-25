Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, right, arrives with his wife Madeleine Collin at a Gatineau, Que. courthouse on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Sexual assault trial concludes for Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, ex-vaccine campaign head

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the former head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign, now awaits his fate after his sexual assault trial concluded today in Gatineau, Que.

The Crown prosecutor argued this morning that there is no reason to believe the complainant in the case would forget or become mistaken about the identity of her aggressor in the years since 1988.

She pointed out that Fortin was able to identify names and faces with certainty when looking at military college yearbook photos during his testimony on Monday.

The woman, whose name is under a publication ban, testified last month that she woke up one night in her dorm room to find a man masturbating himself using one of her hands and she is certain it was Fortin.

Fortin’s defence lawyer asked the judge for an acquittal Monday, saying the complainant’s testimony lacked credibility and other witnesses failed to shore up her story.

The judge is expected to render a decision in the case on Dec. 5.

RELATED:Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin takes stand at criminal trial, denies sexual assault

Law and justiceMilitarysexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
DNA evidence led to ID of South Okanagan break-in suspect: Crown
Next story
Darkness lights need for Halloween safety in Vernon

Just Posted

There are plenty of frights to be had at the Haunting of Falkland. (Contributed)
Darkness lights need for Halloween safety in Vernon

The Wiggles are in Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Kal Tire Place. (The Wiggles image)
Popular children’s entertainers, The Wiggles, in Vernon

Warrant Officer first-class Jason Rossner from Vernon’s 223 Red Lion Air Cadet Squadron won a national gold award at the Air Cadet National Effective Speaking Competition in June. (Contributed)
Vernon air cadet credits exceptional program for national honour

(@AppleMusic/Twitter)
Morning Start: Taylor Swift accidentally released white noise on iTunes

Pop-up banner image