Shotguns stolen in break-in at Salmon Arm sporting goods store

Thieves were reported to be in and out of the store in 90 seconds

Shotguns were taken in an early-morning smash and grab at a Salmon Arm sporting goods store.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Westside Stores, located in the Westgate Public Market, said thieves smashed their way into the business shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 18.

Security camera images posted to the store’s Facebook page show a pair of masked men smashing through the outer door of the market and the Westside Stores door with splitting mauls before entering the business.

The post states the thieves smashed cabinets at the rear of the store, damaging some optics before grabbing shotguns from behind the firearms counter and running back out the front door of the business.

The thieves were reportedly in and out of the business in 90 seconds.

“We are all neighbours and I encourage everyone to be diligent, watch what’s going on around you and watch out for suspicious activity,” the post reads.

The appeal on Facebook asks anyone with information on the theft to contact the store who will then forward it to the RCMP.

jim.elliot@saobserver.net
