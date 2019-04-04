Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

The Ontario government is considering holding mandatory annual math tests for all teachers, but don’t expect such a test in B.C.

On Wednesday, the Progressive Conservative government in Ontario passed legislation that will require all aspiring teachers to pass a math test before receiving their teaching licence. Lawmakers are also mulling whether to extend it to current teachers, as well, on a yearly basis.

A senior government source told The Canadian Press this week teachers would be required to pass the test in order to continue to teach.

The test would apply to teachers at both the primary and secondary level, even if the educator does not primarily teach mathematics.

READ ALSO: The debate over how to teach math in B.C.

B.C.’s education ministry said in an email to Black Press Media that mandated math exams are not being considered.

In B.C., an independent committee called the B.C. Teacher Council establishes the standards to get a teaching certificate, as well as the requirements to keep it. The council is made up of stakeholders across the province, and is partially elected by teachers.

–With files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window
Next story
B.C. man who fought sexual exploitation convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Just Posted

Vernon teen builds motorized bike

All the parts used to build the motor obtained at the local landfill and carefully assembled by the 17-year-old

Okanagan United Ways merge

New organization is United Way Southern Interior BC

Crash leaves truck in ditch on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Emergency personnel are on scene

Prescribed burn schedule for foothills area

Information session for area residents will take place at Grace Bible Church April 8 at 7 p.m.

Vernon pilots organic recycling

Pilot program launches organic recycling bins at city hall and Schubert Centre

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Stigma Stroll walks through Okanagan to end stigma around mental health

The walk begins in Penticton and will end in Vernon

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

Should B.C. teachers have to take annual math tests?

Ontario to require new teachers to prove math skills to get their teaching licence

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts opposition

Shuswap residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Unique car rolls into South Okanagan dealership

The car came in on a trade and the owner drove away in a new Hyundai

Most Read