Shuswap man charged with fraud over $5,000

Offences alleged to have taken place in 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock

A Salmon Arm man has been charged with fraud and violating the Securities Act.

Richard Robert Good, 73, is charged with fraud under the Criminal Code, and violating the Securities Act for allegedly breaching an order of the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

The BCSC reports that Good has been charged with defrauding an individual of more than $5,000 and failing to comply with a BCSC order by engaging in investor relations activities. The charges arise from an investigation by the BCSC’s Criminal Investigations Branch.

The BCSC states that it issued a 2007 order and a 2009 variation on that order which, taken together, permanently prohibit Good from trading in securities unless the trading accounts are in his own name and the trading is for his own financial purpose.

Court records state the alleged fraud took place in December of 2012 in Salmon Arm and White Rock, B.C.

Good was served with a summons on March 27 to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, April 9.

Read more: Sturgis North lawsuit dropped

Read more: Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

Read more: B.C. man fined $15,000, barred from trading securities for fraud

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries
Next story
Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Just Posted

IHA pulls Vernon RFP for overdose prevention site

Vernon council wants to be included, along with public, on consultation with health authority

Hip hop pairs with classical for Vernon dance performance

Vic’s Mix takes Performing Arts Centre stage April 16

Vernon show shares hits from the ’60s

Community Singers get groovy this weekend

Alleged Kelowna pimp to be sentenced later this month

Rypiak will be sentenced in April.

Family, friends reeling from news of Lake Country murder

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Koltan the yellow lab provides therapeutic love for B.C.’s E-Comm 911 team

Registered counsellor Lynn Gifford and pooch will be based in Vancouver

Formal wear wanted for South Okanagan Fairy Gradmother program

Penticton Secondary School Fairy Gradmother program and Elliot Row hoping to suit up students

‘We’re going to be better next year’: Canucks look forward

Players, coaches say more must be done after four straight playoff misses

Two small fires burn near Merritt

Two small wildfires were reported on Sunday in the Lower Nicola

JUNO nominated Madison Violet to give intimate house concert

The duo will play at Tess’ House April 9

Air quality monitored after Squamish structure fire

Extensive smoke was billowing from the roof of an industrial building

Casualties of the OD crisis remembered in Kelowna

“We’re sorry, we didn’t know what to do, or how to do it.”

Fort St. John councillor named B.C. Conservative leader

Trevor Bolin continues party’s opposition to carbon tax

Most Read