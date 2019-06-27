Emergency responders tend to a collision west of Salmon Arm near the 50th Ave. NW intersection on Tuesday, June 25. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

Police say a 66-year-old Shuswap man is dead following a collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm.

At approximately 11:35 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency services responded to a fatal collision at 50th Ave. NW.

Cpl. Mike Halskov with E Division Traffic Services says upon arrival, officers determined two pickup trucks had collided head on. Police later confirmed one person involved in the collision had died.

Halskov told the Observer Wednesday, June 26, that the deceased was a 66-year-old Shuswap resident.

“The occupants of the other vehicle were a man and woman from Alberta who sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Halskov in an email.

While he could provide no further information on the cause of the collision, he said the investigation is being considered non-criminal in nature, “as evidence suggests the deceased driver’s actions caused the crash.”

Read more: UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Salmon Arm

Read more: Collision on Highway 97B claims life

Read more: Air ambulance called to Highway 1 collision west of Salmon Arm

The highway remained closed throughout the morning and into the afternoon as officers with Trans Canada East Traffic Services (TCETS), the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners Service investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dash camera video, is asked to call TCETS in Revelstoke at 250-837-5255.

