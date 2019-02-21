Shuswap police look for suspect in intentionally-set fire

Men help extinguish blaze by kicking snow on it

Quick action by passersby prevented an intentionally lit fire at a Scotch Creek commercial building from causing serious damage.

On Feb. 14, shortly after 8 p.m., a Chase RCMP officer responded to a report of a fire at a building in the 3900 block of Squilax-Anglemont Road.

Two men passing by the building spotted the fire. They called 911 and were able to extinguish the fire by kicking snow on it.

The Scotch Creek Fire Department made sure the fire didn’t spread into the building’s wall. The building sustained minor damage to its exterior wall.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, or any other crime, is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

