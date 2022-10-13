Salmon Arm RCMP issued a request Oct. 13 to the public to help locate Tyra Sim of Tappen who is wanted for theft. (RCMP image)

Salmon Arm RCMP issued a request Oct. 13 to the public to help locate Tyra Sim of Tappen who is wanted for theft. (RCMP image)

Shuswap RCMP ask for help in locating woman wanted for alleged theft

Public asked to call their local detachment or Crimestoppers

Salmon Arm RCMP are requesting the public’s help to locate a Tappen woman.

Sgt. Simon Scott said Tyra Sim, 24, is wanted for theft under $5,000 and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime.

Sim is described as 157 centimetres or 5 foot 2 inches, 45 kilograms or 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Tyra Sim is asked to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

