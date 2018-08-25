Shuswap RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen burgundy 2008 Dodge truck with large bumpers and dual rear wheels, along with a boat attached to the truck. (File photo)

Shuswap RCMP seeking stolen truck in Salmon Arm

Burgundy 2008 Dodge truck and attached boat stolen this week

Shuswap RCMP are looking for a stolen vehicle, a burgundy 2008 Dodge Ram 3500 with dual rear wheels and an attached aluminum boat.

The vehicle was stolen overnight on either Aug. 22 or 23 from the 5000 block of 20 Avenue NE in Salmon Arm.

The vehicle has distinctive black rock guard paint on the bottom of the bodywork as well as the rear dual wheel fenders. The vehicle also had large aftermarket off road bumpers.

Attached to the vehicle was also a wooden boat rack with a 12 foot aluminum boat, a Nissan six hores-power outboard motor and a Honda 3000 generator along with other personal effects and tools in the vehicle. When the vehicle was stolen a BC licence plate CA5641 was attached to the vehicle.

Anyone who spots the vehicle is asked to call and report the sighting to 911 or the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment phone line at 250-832-6044.

RCMP notes the public should not attempt to apprehend the vehicle or follow it, but to call it in to local police or 911.

