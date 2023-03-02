City of Salmon Arm Couns. Louise Wallace Richmond and Kevin Flynn lend a hand with the Shuswap Trail Alliance’s fundraising efforts during the Trails Party at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (Barb Brouwer/Facebook photo)

Shuswap Trail Alliance grateful for more than $70,000 received in fundraising efforts

Funds raised leveraged with matching grants, donations, in-kind contributions

The year got off to an uplifting start for the Shuswap Trail Alliance, thanks to support from businesses and residents.

On Feb. 3, the trail alliance hosted another successful Shuswap Trails Party at the SASCU Recreation Centre. Through the event, and a two-week online auction, the organization raised more than $70,000, money that will go towards projects throughout the region for 2023.

Shuswap Trail Alliance (STA) executive director Jen Bellhouse said she and the organization are overwhelmed and inspired by the support, “to ensure our collaborative efforts to grow greenway trails and active transportation pathways for walking, cycling, skiing, snowshoeing, EQ riding, and paddling throughout the region continue.”

Bellhouse also credited the team of extraordinary volunteers who helped make the party and auction happen.

Upcoming projects for 2023 include supporting the Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail, the West Bay Connector and Secwépemc Landmarks and Trailhead Sign projects, said the STA in a media release. They also include supporting East Shuswap Alpine Trail improvements, Loftus Lake Fen Trail, Glenemma, the Cliff Avenue Greenway, Rec Sites and Trails, BC Parks, Salmon Arm Greenways, the South Canoe bike wash station, Chase Creek Falls trail planning, North Shuswap plans, the regional Trails Roundtable and more.

The February fundraiser lays the foundation that allows the Shuswap Trail Alliance to work with regional partners throughout the year, explained the STA. The funds are leveraged with matching grants, donations, in-kind contributions, dedicated community project budgets, and an extraordinary contribution of volunteer time to grow local greenway trails throughout the region.

“Again, we want to express our appreciation to our sponsors, volunteers, and bidders. You have secured funds for the trails we love for another year! Stay tuned for some major trail improvements this season,” said Bellhouse.

For more info, contact Bellhouse at 250-804-3530.

newsroom@saobserver.net
