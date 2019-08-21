Leanne Torio travelled to different law courts throughout the region to advocate for family court reform. Her protest culminated at the Salmon Arm law courts on Wednesday, Aug. 21. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap woman protests for family court reform

Goals include increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves

Leanne Torio is finished her one-person campaign for court reform.

Over the past month, Torio travelled to different law courts throughout the Shuswap to advocate for family court reform. Torio’s campaign was brought into action by a divorce that sent her through the Canadian legal system for two years, most of the time representing herself.

Read more: Roots and Blues performer endorses young Salmon Arm climate change activists

Read more: Salmon Arm artist shares love for painting with Roots & Blues performers

“I just want to warn the people before they go up into family court of some of the pitfalls. Some of the stuff that they need to look out for,” Torio said.

Her last protest was at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Wednesday, Aug. 21. She listed her goals for the project as establishing mandatory mediation between couples and increased resources for people who wish to represent themselves in court.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court
Next story
Lane had excelled in science fairs

Just Posted

The Harley Guy comedian rides into Vernon

Herb Dixon will be performing at The Green Pub in Vernon this Sept.

Vernon ADHD workshop shows youths’ experience through art

Vernon ADHD Task Force is holding a final workshop Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Vernon Art Gallery

Cyclists don’t belong on sidewalks

LETTER: New Kal Road bike path not fit for avid riders or roadies

True Leaf closes in on licence for Okanagan cannabis hub

True Leaf Cannabis Inc. says it expects to receive its cultivation licence by fourth quarter of 2019

Vernon student off to UBCM with council

Cadence Taron, a Grade 12 student at Fulton Secondary, applied to attend annual convention

VIDEO: Title of 25th Bond movie is ‘No Time to Die’

The film is set to be released in April 2020

Lane had excelled in science fairs

Summerland graduate became senior geologist

NDP candidate to open Vernon campaign office

Harwinder Sandhu hopes to unseat incumbent Mel Arnold in October’s federal election

South Okanagan dangerous offender back in court

Administrative error has led to more court time being used up in Penticton

Denim on the Diamond festival returns to the Okanagan bigger and better

The end of summer festival returns to King Stadium in Kelowna Aug. 31

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

‘Unsubstantiated’ bomb threat against CP Rail in Revelstoke

On Aug. 18, a bomb threat was made against CP Rail in Revelstoke

Alberta man killed in Highway 97A collision south of Sicamous

Aug. 16 crash under investigation by the RCMP and BC Coroners Service

Victoria father charged with double murder of his daughters takes the stand

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to the December 2017 deaths

Most Read