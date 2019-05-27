The District of Sicamous is endorsing a UBCM resolution hoping to bring private competition for ICBC to the B.C. insurance market. (File Photo)

Sicamous challenges ICBC auto insurance rates, pushes for competition

District research finds cost of basic insurance more in B.C. than in other provinces

The District of Sicamous wants to see more options for consumers in B.C.’s auto insurance market.

Sicamous council approved a resolution requesting that auto insurance in the province be opened up to private competition; the resolution will be passed on to the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

The resolution, passed by council at their May 22 meeting, states that ICBC, a Crown corporation, charges B.C. drivers the highest average car insurance rates in Canada.

Read More: Truck rollover west of Sicamous disrupts traffic for hours

Read More: Photos: Over 80 competitors took part in 3D Archery Shoot

Drawing on research from 2017 that found ICBC charged, on average, higher rates than other markets, the resolution recommends UBCM work with the provincial government to open the basic auto insurance market to the private sector, creating a more competitive market.

The 2017 research shows a wide variety of annual insurance rates across Canada. Six provinces rely entirely on private insurers for car insurance. The average rate in Alberta is $1,251 annually and Ontario drivers pay $1,445 annually. The Maritime provinces have some of the lowest prices in the country with insurance averaging $819 in Nova Scotia, $796 in Prince Edward Island and $1,132 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Saskatchewan and Manitoba have government-owned insurers with a monopoly over basic auto insurance; the government insurers compete with the private sector in the market for optional insurance coverage. The average rate in Saskatchewan is $936 and the rate in Manitoba is $1,080.

Read More: Girl, 9, out of ICU after carbon monoxide poisoning in Shuswap tent

Read More: Mistrial declared in Jamie Bacon murder plot trial

The 2017 research Sicamous’ resolution draws on states B.C. drivers paid an average rate of $1,680 annually.

ICBC enacted an interim 6.3 per cent increase to their insurance rates on April 1, 2019.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vernon men doing well year after kidney transplant
Next story
Search and rescue say app helped save injured Okanagan mountain biker

Just Posted

Sunny skies across the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

Expect lots of sun to kick off your week

Golf tourney benefits Greater Vernon KidSport

Inaugural KidSport tournament, with $30,000 goal to let 100 kids play sports, set for June 20

Vernon men doing well year after kidney transplant

Jeremy Meller was a match for friend Brian Spence, who needed transplant

Neighbours help save Vernon garage fire from spreading

Neighbours knock down fire on side of garage enough before firefighters arrive to fully extinguish

Regional District of North Okanagan planner recognized

Rob Smailes awarded individual achievement honour from PIBC

Police say it’s “impressive” no arrests were made after Raptors celebrations

Toronto will play the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors next

Compliments brand chicken strips recalled due to salmonella risk

Public Health Agency of Canada said they’re investigating an outbreak

Greens call for ban on foreign oil imports, using Alberta oil instead

Conservative leader Scheer’s plan also calls for Canada to import no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

Higher wildfire and drought risks will come as a result of the heat

Ottawa should fund program providing drug-safety info to pregnant women: doctors

About 20 per cent of expectant moms have chronic drug issues

Search and rescue say app helped save injured Okanagan mountain biker

Penticton group assists in incident involving a biker on the Three Blind Mice trail

KFD, COSAR rescue injured Okanagan hiker

Rescue happened after 1 p.m. on Lost Lake Trail in Kelowna after woman injured her leg

Social media giants in hot seat as politicians consider regulations in Ottawa

Committee members will also grill representatives from Facebook, Twitter

UBC researchers want to hear from rural residents on health care

Once completed, the project will inform health care planning and policy decisions

Most Read