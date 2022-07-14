Sicamous chamber student ambassador bikes stolen and destroyed

Bikes were taken during recent act of vandalism at new Beach Park facility

During a recent act of vandalism at Sicamous’ new Beach Park washroom and concession facility, a pair of bikes belonging to the chamber were stolen. (File photo)

Recent vandalism in the community led to the Sicamous chamber not having wheels for its young summer ambassadors.

In late June, the District of Sicamous reported the new Beach Park washroom and concession facility had again been vandalized (following an incident in May), as had washrooms near the outdoor workout equipment at Finlayson Park. During the recent vandalism, two bikes – one electric – were stolen from the Beach Park facility. The bikes belonged to the chamber and had been left there for when the chamber gets the concession operating.

Chamber executive director Sheila Devost said the bikes weren’t just stolen. She explained a photo had been shared on social media showing the bikes had been left at the ball diamonds. By the time public works found them the next day, the bikes were destroyed.

“I would rather they’d have sold them than do that,” said Devost. “It’s just malicious and so sad because we are a non-profit organization and… those bikes, we got four years ago through a grant through Destination BC, who were encouraging us to get our kids more mobile when we hired them in the summer. Obviously they can’t drive so we got these bikes…

“I can’t afford to replace them. The electric bike would be a fortune.”

The bikes have been used by the chamber’s student INFO on the Go team, who travel throughout the community greeting visitors and delivering marketing materials to businesses.

“All five of our students this summer are local, for four of them it’s their first summer working at the Visitors Centre,” wrote the chamber on its Facebook page. “The bikes are a big part of the job for our students. This summer the plan was for them to work out of the building at the beach park…which meant they could use the bikes to get back and forth with supplies.

“We do our best to instill a sense of pride in our students as we train them to become ambassadors for our community…today I can honestly say that will be a bit difficult to do this summer.”

Devost said one person has offered to lend a bike, but she’d like to see both bikes replaced.

With the thefts and vandalism at Beach Park, Devost said the chamber will not be leaving anything there overnight.

“There are cameras up there now so if they try it again, well, we’ll probably see some faces this time,” said Devost.

The district has asked the public to report any suspicious activity to the RCMP.

