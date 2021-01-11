Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP believe woman killed in hit and run

RCMP continue to investigate suspicious death discovered on New Year’s Day

Sicamous RCMP say a woman who died from injuries after being found in cardiac arrest on a private road in an RV resort may have been the victim of a hit and run.

In a Monday, Jan. 11 update on the investigation, police said the 64-year-old woman (previously reported to be 65) was found suffering from significant injuries on a roadway within the Cedars RV and Resort on Luoma Road in Malakwa. She was transported to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Sicamous RCMP officers have been working with the RCMP’s Southeast District General Investigation Section and forensic specialists from with Integrated Forensic Identification Services on this investigation which, according to Sicamous detachment commander Sgt. Murray McNeil, has led police to believe the woman was struck by a motor vehicle.

“This is now considered a fatal hit-and-run and we are once again asking the public for information regarding this incident,” said McNeil.

On Jan. 1, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sicamous RCMP was called to assist the BC Emergency Health Services who were responding to reports of an adult woman found in medical distress in the Cedars RV and Resort. The injured woman was found in the middle of a private roadway by an area resident who called for emergency medical assistance.

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the death and also launched an investigation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any additional information, you are urged to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Sicamous RCMP investigate suspicious death of woman early New Year’s Day

Read more: Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeathSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike
Next story
Affordable apartments on Armstrong’s agenda

Just Posted

A proposed development would see two four-storey apartment buildings erected on Adair Street in Armstrong, next to the Nor-Val Arena. A public hearing will be scheduled for mid-January, 2021. (Google Maps)
Affordable apartments on Armstrong’s agenda

If second reading goes ahead, project will go to public hearing

A screenshot from the video game Mario Kart is shown in a handout. (Nintendo of America)
Mario Kart races revved at Lake Country theatre

Socially distanced games at sell out at Creekside Theatre

Lake Country Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire off Commonwealth Road Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (District of Lake Country)
Lake Country home damaged in fire

No one was hurt; smoke and fire damage to portion of home

Heaton Place resident relations coordinator Carrie O’Neill sits with Richard in Armstrong. (Contributed)
Connection through questions: Armstrong retirement community staff

Heaton Place resident relations coordinator underscores importance of listening, inquiring

Vernon’s Emma Lunder, the veteran of Canada’s senior women’s biathlon team at age 29, placed sixth with partner Christian Gow of Canmore, Alta. in a World Cup mixed relay event Sunday, Jan. 10, in Oberhof, Germany. (Nordic Focus photo)
Narrow miss at World Cup medal for Vernon biathlete

Emma Lunder and partner were sixth in mixed relay event at World Cup stop in Germany

This Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, image from a video released by Schwarzenegger shows former Republican California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivering a public message. Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.” (Frank Fastner/Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)
VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger compares U.S. Capitol mob to Nazis

Schwarzenegger, who was born in Austria, compared the Proud Boys — a far-right extremist group — to the Nazis

Members of the “KGH Panther Team” (left to right): Angella Knight, Maxwell McLaughlin, Stephanie Chabot, Kendra Soukeroff, Dr. Amanda Wilmer, Dr. Melissa Caza. (Interior Health)
New ‘Panther’ machines fast-track COVID-19 testing in Interior Health

The new tech will help IH process more than 1,600 COVID-19 tests a day, up from 900

Paramedics were called to an RV resort in Malakwa early on New Year’s Day to attend to a woman with significant injuries who later died. RCMP and the coroner’s service are investigating her death. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP believe woman killed in hit and run

RCMP continue to investigate suspicious death discovered on New Year’s Day

Thousands of petitioners call on the government to waive license fees for nurses of all classifications. (File Photo)
‘We have had enough’: B.C. Nurses’ petition condemns ‘hefty’ license fee hike

The petition has gathered nearly 16,000 signatures

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring is among the elected officials in the region who have taken to social media to disavow COVID-19-related racism in the community. (File photo)
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

North Cowichan Mayor Siebring, Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among those to speak out

(Black Press file photo)
25-year-old dies in Kelowna after collision between SUV and semi on Highway 97

Investigators searching for witnesses, surveillance footage

(RCMP)
RCMP still looking for Alberta man missing since 2019, now believed to be in B.C.

Mounties said they are concerned for Wetsch’s wellbeing

Twelve-year-old Halle Krawczyk of Salmon Arm and her family are in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries this month to remove tumours from a rare form of cancer. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Krawczyk family in Pittsburgh awaiting surgeries for Halle

Three operations for 12-year-old from the Shuswap scheduled in January with renowned doctor and team

A couple of truck drivers were chatting while waiting for the traffic to start moving Sunday night after a head-on collision shut down Highway 5. The roads weren’t cleared until late in the evening. (Stephanie Hagenaars photo)
Man in hospital, dog dead after suspected impaired driving crash in B.C. Interior

Police now looking for witnesses

Most Read