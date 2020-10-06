Sicamous RCMP confirm two dead in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Highway 97A between Sicamous and Grindrod is closed due to a fatal collision involving a semi truck and a passenger vehicle.

Sgt. Murray McNeil of the Sicamous RCMP said a northbound semi truck collided head on with a southbound passenger vehicle killing its two occupants.

McNeil said the driver of the semi truck was uninjured and remained on scene, co-operating with police. Along with the RCMP, ambulance and Eagle Valley Rescue Society crews attended the collision.

Images posted to social media show a semi truck partially off the highway, teetering over a bank above Mara Lake, and several emergency vehicles at the scene.

McNeil said RCMP Traffic Services and a collision analyst from the Armstrong RCMP detachment are on scene investigating the collision. He said the initial investigation ruled out alcohol intoxication as a cause of the crash

RCMP Traffic Services media relations officer Cpl. Mike Halskov said the crash took place at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and the investigation is in very early stages.

Read More: Update: Salmon Arm chamber to host virtual all-candidates forum

Read More: Kelowna nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

Posts on social media indicate the scene of the crash just south of the Hummingbird Resort. Drive BC reported no detour is available at this time and a further update would be available at 2 p.m.

McNeil said the highway will likely remain closed well into the afternoon as the investigation continues. He said no information on the deceased occupants of the passenger vehicle could be provided as their families have not been notified yet.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision
Next story
First antigen rapid test for COVID-19 gets Canadian approval

Just Posted

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League to begin season Nov. 13

Home openers scheduled as 14 of 17 teams will participate in this year’s Junior B season

Armstrong residents oppose future logging at Rose Swanson Mountain

An online petition calls for the crown land to be spared from clear cutting

Sicamous RCMP confirm two deaths in Highway 97A collision

Highway remains closed as police investigate the crash between a semi truck and a passenger vehicle

Vernon resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

RCMP have not been able to identify any suspects

Vernon golf pro finishes runner-up at PGA of BC Women’s Championships

Kyla Inaba also awarded 2020 Community Leadership Bursary

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Penticton now home to an officially recognized Craft Beer Week

Home to a flourishing beer scene, the city’s mayor crowned Oct. 16 to 24 Craft Beer Week

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

UPDATE: 84-year-old man dies after falling off KVR trail

A 74-year-old hiker with breathing problems was airlifted to hospital in a seperate incident earlier today

Dog-themed brewery coming to Kelowna

Unleashed Brewing Co. will also provide support to local animal shelters and homes for rescue dogs

Kelowna strip club’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Most Read