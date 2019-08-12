Sick Vernon teen to be granted wish

Spencer Sawatzky and National Bank are raising funds to make wishes come true

One boy from Vernon will have his wish come true—once he figures out what that wish is.

Fourteen-year-old Spencer Sawatzky cried in disbelief when he learned the Children’s Wish Foundation would grant his wish, communications specialist Jillian Slattery said.

“Being a kid with a chronic and life-threatening illness has not been easy for him or his parents,” Slattery said in a release.

Sawatzky is just like any other 14-year-old boy. He likes to hang out with his brothers, his dogs and his parents. He loves to play golf, the guitar and play with Lego. But in January 2016, Sawatzky was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

READ MORE: Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

READ MORE: Vernon pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

A year later, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease.

Ulcerative colitis is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes long-term inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract. Complications can include severe bleeding, dehydration and increased risk of colon cancer.

Sawatzky has undergone seven surgeries in nearly four years and he had a full colectomy at the age of 10 leaving him with an ostomy bag for 18 months. This can be incredibly difficult, mentally and physically, at any age.

On top of frequent checkups and daily medication, Sawatzky must travel from Vernon to Vancouver’s BC Children’s Hospital every month for treatment. This means one of his parents needs to take a day off work and Sawatzky misses another day of school.

“He has not yet decided on what his wish will be, but he is helping to fundraise for his wish through our Timber Mart Heroes Challenge event in September, in Vancouver,” Slattery said.

Although Sawatzky won’t be appearing at the event this fall, he has teamed up with National Bank through the Timber Mart Heroes Challenge to raise $10,000.

“His willingness to be an ambassador for us and give back is very admirable,” Slattery said.

Individuals can donate to Sawatzky online to help him have his wish granted.

READ MORE: Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride vehicle rights

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Three-car collision slows traffic on busy Vernon road
Next story
Man shot in Peachland

Just Posted

Vernon Elks planning for even bigger Rib Fest during 100th anniversary

Local Lodge celebrates centennial in 2020 with 2nd annual Rib Fest

Sick Vernon teen to be granted wish

Spencer Sawatzky and National Bank are raising funds to make wishes come true

Three-car collision slows traffic on busy Vernon road

Alexis Park Drive was slowed in both directions as crews worked to clear a three-car MVA

Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

Portion of Vernon road blocked following accident

Car flips on Kal Lake Road after crashing into pole; driver and dog passenger OK

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

There has been no recent growth on the blaze near Oliver

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

Man shot in Peachland

No arrests have been made following the shooting

Kelowna police on scene of serious collision involving cyclist

Kelowna police have detained one person at the scene

Mustard plants invading agricultural areas in Okanagan Similkameen

Two species of perennial mustards causing problems within region

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Woman located after missing for five days

Police say police Megan Roberts was picked up by a truck Sunday afternoon heading toward Hedley

Five injured in collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm

Two people transported by air ambulance to hospital in Kamloops, one to BC Children’s Hospital

Most Read