The village at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (SSRA photo)

The village at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (SSRA photo)

Silver Star Resort Association moving forward after BC Supreme Court approves its formation

The SSRA plans to elect five new board members at its first annual general meeting Jan. 30, 2021

After some late 2020 drama in the BC Supreme Court that ultimately bore good news, the Silver Star Resort Association (SSRA) is making its first strides as an advocacy group for the Vernon mountain community.

Silver Star became the fourth mountain in B.C. to form an association after the province greenlighted the SSRA in March. Made up of volunteer homeowners and businesses in the neighbourhood, the non-profit group was established to help promote, facilitate and encourage the development, maintenance and operation of SilverStar, while aiming to stimulate the local economy.

The association of more than five years in the making will start by electing five new board members at its first annual general meeting early next year.

READ MORE: Crown drops on Vernon’s royal tradition

Any Silver Star homeowner can nominate a candidate for the SSRA board of directors. The full slate will be shared along with instructions on how to vote once nominations close. Nominations can be sent to info.ssra@gmail.com.

“The nomination committee is looking for a mix of views and backgrounds for the SSRA board makeup,” a Dec. 12 release from the association states.

That includes goals of equitable gender and age group representation, as well as a broad range of experience such as winter and summer recreation interests (alpine, nordic, sking, biking, etc.) an environmental understanding of development and a passion for Silver Star stewardship.

Retiring from the board are Don Kassa, Tim Dekker, Gordon Baughen, Brian James and Floyd Gradley.

The 11 board positions are as follows:

  • One commercial director
  • Two hotel lodging directors
  • Two residential lodging directors
  • One residential director
  • One single owner hotel lodging director
  • Two at-large directors

The five new board members will be elected early next year, with residential, residential lodging, hotel lodging, commercial and at-large director positions available.

The SSRA’s first annual general meeting is tentatively set for Jan. 30.

Plans for the general meeting are going ahead following the BC Supreme Court’s dismissal of an action that sought to overturn the municipal affairs minister’s decision to approve the creation of the resort association.

The petitioner, Kenneth J. Byram, brought the issue to the courts with the hope of quashing the decision on the basis that it violated legislative requirements and the process was unfair.

A September judicial review saw Justice G.P. Weatherill hear arguments from lawyers for Byram, as well as from the SSRA and the minister.

Justice Weatherill fully dismissed Byram’s petition in an Oct. 28 decision.

— With files from Caitlin Clow

WATCH: Passholders enjoy sunny opening day at Silver Star Mountain

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Skiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Large anti-mask protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic
Next story
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov | AFP)
Kelowna, Kamloops only Interior B.C. cities with freezer space to store COVID-19 vaccine

‘As the other vaccines come, hopefully, it will be a little bit easier and logistically less complicated to get it out to the remote communities’

Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus, like this mask being won by a Scotch Creek firefighter, are going to be purchased for every CSRD firefighter using funds from the provincial and federal COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant. (Scotch Creek Fire Department photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District benefits from COVID grant

Money from province and feds to help with fire protection and tourism

These two gas outlets on 25th Avenue are among at least three in Vernon selling regular gas for $0.97.9 cents/litre, the cheapest prices in the province. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Vernon still home to cheapest gas

Three outlets selling regular for $0.97.9 cents/litre according to gasbuddy.com

(Greater Vernon Chamber image)
Vernon chamber video follows day in the life of $100 spent locally

The video comes as part of the chamber’s #VoteVernon local shopping campaign

You may have played with Lego interlocking blocks, but do you know where the company is headquartered? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

How much do you know about past and present toys and games?

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

RCMP were in attendance at a rally downtown Kelowna Dec. 12 which protested COVID-19 restrictions. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
COVID-19: Kelowna Mounties issue ticket to organizer of anti-restriction rally

RCMP encourage everyone to comply with provincial health orders ‘so enforcement not needed’

Penticton Superstore
Second case of COVID-19 at Penticton Superstore

A staff member at the Kelowna store also tested positive

Loblaw Companies Ltd. has confirmed one of their Kelowna Superstore employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
Kelowna Superstore employee tests positive for COVID-19

Loblaw Companies Ltd. announced the exposure Saturday, Dec. 12

Anti-mask protesters blocked traffic downtown Kelowna today. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Large anti-mask protest blocks downtown Kelowna traffic

Anti-mask and anti-government protesters, in the hundreds, gathered downtown Saturday

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10. He planned a hike in the Manning Park area, and has not been seen since. (Facebook)
Two months later, family, friends of missing Manning Park hiker continue to search

Jordan Naterer’s mother believes 25-year-old will be found alive

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna report exposures of the Coronavirus on Dec. 11

Steve McKenzie, Lynda Jones Layng and Lisa Spalding have been braving the cold waters of Okanagan Lake every morning. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Near freezing temperatures won’t keep these South Okanagan swimmers out of the lake

The trio of swimmers have been swimming in Okanagan Lake since the community centre pool closed

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Most Read