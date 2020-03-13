SilverStar’s Seismic Spring Mountain Festival was scheduled to run March 13-22, 2020, but has since been cancelled amid growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. (SilverStar Mountain Resort photo)

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s SEISMIC Fest has been cancelled amid growing COVID-19 concerns.

The 10-day music and snowboarding festival was expected to go ahead as of 5:35 p.m. on March 12, but as of March 13 the website states the event is cancelled.

The second annual SEISMIC Spring Mountain Festival was scheduled to run March 13-22, 2020.

“The health and safety of our guests is extremely important to us at SilverStar,” communications manager Chantelle Deacon said.

The cancellation, made only this morning, was deemed absolutely necessary given the circumstances, Deacon said.

More details will follow.

READ MORE: ‘We are in this together,’ Vernon mayor says amid coronavirus concerns

READ MORE: More daily COVID-19 cases reported now than during worst of China’s outbreak: WHO

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More daily COVID-19 cases reported now than during worst of China’s outbreak: WHO
Next story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues police officer, province

Just Posted

SilverStar cancels SEISMIC Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Decision made only this morning to cancel second annual music and snowboard festival

Vernon Vipers playoff run shelved amid coronavirus concerns

B.C. Hockey Leage suspends play; full ticket refunds are now available for Games 3 and 4

Coronavirus halts Vernon talent show

NONA’s inaugural fundraiser stopped dead in its tracks after provincial health officer bans crowds

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

‘We are in this together,’ Vernon mayor says amid coronavirus concerns

City of Vernon has pandmeic plan in place in case COVID-19 reaches town

Canada will ban cruise ships with over 500 people from docking until July

Government also planning to restrict airports that can accept international flights

Mitchell’s Musings: Turning the page on a downtown tradition

Bookland closure closes chapter in Vernon shopping experience

Summerland walk-in clinic reduces hours

Facility on Rosedale Avenue will be closed Fridays

Workplace design: The happy green stuff

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Falcons pitch in to help clean up Salmon Arm’s rat problem

Shuswap naturalist gives raptors a tip of the hat for doing their part

Surrey school locked down after staff member attacked

Police looking for suspect who left L.A. Matheson secondary school in a grey Kia

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Parliament suspended, more closures amid COVID-19 recession warning

CN Tower set to close to visitors, several universities cancel in-person classes

Researchers and health workers further vaccine development, drive-thru testing

Meanwhile, researchers in Ontario announced they isolated the COVID-19 virus on Thursday

Most Read