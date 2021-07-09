SilverStar Mountain Resort hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Those gearing up for a ride at Silver Star can get their shot too.

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic is on today (Friday, July 9) from 12-3 p.m. in the NATC building.

The clinic is available for drop-ins for guests, local residents and staff.

Interior Health is also hosting a drop-in clinic July 10 to 12 at the Village Green Shopping Centre. The clinic is open to anyone who has not yet received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and those who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days ago) can get their second jab.

“No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic. People who live or work in the area will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Interior Health said.

The clinics run Saturday to Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for those born in 2009 or earlier.

There will also be a drop-in clinic at Lake Country’s Beasley Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 and Monday, July 12.

