SilverStar Mountain Resort sees 2,000 guests on first day of the season

The resort also opened its new Des Schumann Gondola today for excited guests

SilverStar Mountain Resort celebrated its opening for the winter season with 2,000 guests out enjoying the slopes.

Located in the Thompson Okangan region roughly one hour from the Kelowna International Airport (YLW), the resort also opened its new Des Schumann Gondola. Skiiers took advantage of the mild weather, even getting the chance to see the sun come out early-mid morning.

According to a release from the resort, the director of sales & marketing Ian Jenkins commented that “recent snowfall and a delayed opening of the resort meant better conditions on the slope.” Operations director Brad Baker described recent snowfall on the hill as “just enough for (their) groomers to work their magic and create early season skiing on the upper half of the mountain for (their) guests.”

The resort is set to open more terrain and lifts as the season continues.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.