Highway 3, 3A and Highway 97 and 3A as seen here Monday morning are in poor driving condition. (DriveBC)

Highway 3, 3A and Highway 97 and 3A as seen here Monday morning are in poor driving condition. (DriveBC)

Similkameen school has no heat, phones, internet, Cawston school closed

SESS is asking for students to get picked up

Administration of Similkameen Elementary Secondary School (SESS) are asking parents and guardians to come pick up their students Monday morning as the school has no heat.

As of 9:30 a.m., the school is running on generator power and has no heat, phones or internet so unable to communicate the information out, said a post from a parent on Facebook.

Cawston Primary is also closed because the power is out on Monday, Nov. 7. All busses to both schools are cancelled due to treacherous snow conditions.

Some neighbourhoods have been experiencing power outages due to the snow storm and several roads are slushy and slippery.

Over in Penticton, all schools are open but their buses are not running today due to the heavy snowfall.

The heavy snow has been falling since Sunday and continue into Monday.

READ MORE: Penticton schools open but buses not running

Breaking NewsOkanaganOkanagan-Similkameen Regional DistrictPrinceton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘We are resilient’: Hay River, N.W.T., still recovering months after historic flood
Next story
Last total lunar eclipse for 3 years arrives Tuesday

Just Posted

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold responded to a letter sent to him by a Vernon resident calling for Canada to take stronger action to help Ukraine amid tensions with Russia on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (File photo)
Trudeau causing cost of living crisis: North Okanagan-Shuwap MP

AIMRoads, the highways maintenance contractor for the Okanagan-Shuswap service area, recently made online service request forms available at aim-roads.ca. (AIMRoads photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor launches online option for service requests

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a report of smoke in a housing complex resulting from an unattended pot on a stove. The local fire department is using that as a safety reminder to residents. (File photo)
Homeless camp fire sparked in Vernon

A number of flights are cancelled or delayed due to weather at Kelowna International Airport on Nov. 7, 2022 (ylw.kelowna.ca)
Delays, cancellations, diversions due to weather at Kelowna airport