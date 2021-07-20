RCMP have taken a woman into custody following a series of suspicious fires in Keremeos. (Black Press File)

RCMP have taken a woman into custody following a series of suspicious fires in Keremeos.

Similkameen Valley woman arrested for allegedly setting fires

The RCMP confirmed a 39-year-old woman was arrested on July 16 in Keremeos

The RCMP has confirmed that a 39-year-old Keremeos resident has been arrested for allegedly committing arson, following a series of suspicious fires.

Const. James Grandy with the Penticton detachment confirmed that a woman had been taken into custody on July 16.

“Charges are also being considered related to her reporting offences having been committed, which had not actually been committed, resulting in Police entering into an investigation,” said Grandy.

The Keremeos Fire Department had responded to four fires on the same day at a single property on 6th Avenue in Keremeos, as well as to a grassfire on the same property a few days earlier.

Multiple ‘ghost’ fires had also been reported for the same property and the fire department had considered the actual blazes to be suspicious.

