The woman in the photo has not been identified (Darlene Strain/Facebook)

The woman in the photo has not been identified (Darlene Strain/Facebook)

Sister takes to Facebook for information regarding brother’s death in Kelowna

Dan Powell was found dead on July 30 in Kelowna

A woman has taken to Facebook to find details relating to the death of her brother, Daniel (Dan) Powell.

On July 30, Powell was found dead in Kelowna without his personal belongings and phone, said his sister Darlene Strain.

Cpl. Mike Della-Paolera said that there is an active investigation being conducted by the RCMP and B.C. Coroner Service. The RCMP is not releasing any additional information to the public at this time.

“There are unanswered questions as to his activity preceding, who or where he had been and so on,” said Strain.

Powell was last seen on a boat with an unidentified woman, said Strain.

She is asking for people to reach out to her or the Kelowna RCMP with any information relating to her brother’s death.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMP

Previous story
Event marks 80th anniversary of Japanese Canadian internment which revived Greenwood
Next story
Doctor shortage forces Vernon walk-in clinic closures

Just Posted

The walk-in clinic at Vernon's Superstore is struggling to find doctors to work and therefore is faced with temporary closures. (Google Maps image)
Doctor shortage forces Vernon walk-in clinic closures

Vernon and Penticton Search and Rescue teams helped an injured hiker out of the Monashee Mountains Tuesday, Aug. 9. (VSAR photo)
Penticton and Vernon search teams rescue injured hiker

Okanagan Indian Band LPN Chelan McKenzie (left) collects new child seats for band residents from Kristi Rintoul of United Way B.C.,part of the organization’s annual child safety initiative Monday, Aug. 8 in Vernon. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
United Way, partners buckle Okanagan kids into safety

Weitian George Li
Bursaries awarded to 2 new Vernon students