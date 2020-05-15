Several recreational facilities are anticipated to open in West Kelowna on May 16. (File)

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

West Kelowna is reopening its skateboard park, pickleball and tennis courts on May 16 as provincial pandemic restrictions begin to ease.

“It’s exciting to enter this new phase and in time for the long weekend,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “I strongly encourage you to get out and take advantage of the amenities that are open while following the existing social distancing protocols that have become our new normal.”

New signage describing the enhanced protocols for use is in place at all facilities. Measures such as no hand shaking, practicing good hygiene, maintaining a two-meter distance and staying home if you have symptoms are standard. Individual amenities may have additional protocols for users.

For more information about the status of city facilities, operations and services, please visit the westkelownacity.ca/covid-19.

The city also released a video of parks and fleet operations manager Stacey Harding speaking about parks operations. You can watch that below.

READ MORE: No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

READ MORE: Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

‘It feels surreal’: Armstrong grad wins $80K UBC scholarship

Aidan Eglin is a recipient of the prestigious Schulich Leader Award

WATCH: Vernon dealership donates 200 face shields amid COVID-19

Watkin Motors Ford delivered PPE amid COVID-19 to North Okanagan organizations

Foster homes needed for Vernon kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Editorial: New math may prompt parents to send kids back to school

Province announces greater detail on plans for Jan. 1 in-class instruction

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

Pandemic orders sparking more landlord-tenant disputes, says Princeton RCMP

Princeton RCMP are fielding an increasing number of calls about landlord and… Continue reading

Missing Barriere senior may be heading to the Okanagan or Vancouver Island

Members of the public are asked to keep their eyes open to help find the grandmother

No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23

Inmate sues Kamloops prison claiming broken wheelchair left him injured

James Francis Hughes suffers from partial paralysis and requires aids to allow him to be mobile

Potential for high water in Keremeos and surrounding areas, warns RDOS

Residents encouraged to start preparing for localized flooding

Most Read