The weather outside may be frightful, but it makes for great ski conditions on top of the mountains. (Photo courtesy Apex Mountain Resort)

Ski hills reporting great conditions

Lots of new snow up top

All this snow may be a little hard to deal with down here on the valley bottoms, but Okanagan ski hills are reporting great conditions.

Apex Mountain Resort is reporting 30 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours (60 cm in the past week) on a 138 cm base. All four lifts are open, with good visibility and light winds.

Silverstar reports 12 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours, making for 36 cm in the last seven days, on a base of 148 cm. All lifts are open, with 131 alpine runs (38 groomed) and 32 cross country trails (29 groomed).

Big White has 13 cm of new snow, for a total of 45 cm in the last week, and a 166 cm base. There are 14 lifts open, and 108 runs (53 groomed).

Mount Baldy got 23 cm of new snow in the past 24 hours, for 33 cm in the past 7 days. The Sugarlump quad and the Eagle chairlift are both open.

