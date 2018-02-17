Michael David Foster was reported missing on Feb. 16. (Submitted)

Ski Patrol and SAR search for missing skier

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Revelstoke RCMP are investigating the case of a missing male.

Michael David Foster, 24, was reported missing on Friday, Feb. 16. He had not shown up for work for three days in Airdire.

Foster was last known to have stayed at the Revelstoke Backpacker Hostel on Feb. 13.

He purchased a three-day pass for Revelstoke Mountain Resort for Feb. 13-15.

His blue truck was found in the resort’s parking lot, covered in “several days’ snow,” an RCMP news release said, “confirming the belief that he has been present in the community for awhile.”

Banking information and cell phone usage indicate that Foster’s last transactions were on Feb. 13.

The RCMP are asking the public to report if they’ve seen Foster.

He is described as being 24 years old, a caucasian male, 5’6”, with blue eyes, blond hair and an average build.

Foster was suspected to be skiing alone with minimal backcountry experience.

He is originally from Aurora, Ont. and is currently living in Airdrie, Alta.

RMR ski patrol is sweeping the in-bound areas and Revelstoke Search and Rescue is deploying resources to search the out of bounds areas.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline
Next story
Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Just Posted

Veteran reporter to stay at Global Okanagan

Blaine Gaffney was given a layoff notice after a miscommunication

Update: Heavy snow disrupts flights at Kelowna International

Kelowna - Expect snow in the Okanagan, Southern Interior and the Kootenays

New BCFGA president well prepared for new task

Oliver orchardist Pinder Dhaliwal has been BCFGA vice-president for five years

Cotter grateful for Olympic action

Vernon’s Jim Cotter is home after coaching at the Winter Games in South Korea

Update: Heavy snowfall warning for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Vancouver artist’s cartoon of Florida school shooting resonates

Cartoon shows football coach, one of the victims, meeting others killed in school shootings

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau family arrives in India for state visit

Seven-day visit includes meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Military seeks DNA experts to help ID missing war dead

Federal program recovers, identifies and arranges burials for Canada’s nearly 28,000 missing war dead

Ski Patrol and SAR search for missing skier

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

B.C. man brings dog to court as ‘best witness’

Man is defending himself on charges of uttering threats, possessing weapon for dangerous purposes

B.C. files new legal action against TransMountain pipeline

Province tries to uphold City of Burnaby bylaws, provoking Alberta

BCHL Today: Powell River stuns Vernon and BCHL grads lead Team Canada

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Most Read