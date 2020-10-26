Highway 97 traffic stalled by collisions on slick roads

Vernon-Kelowna commute slowed due to multiple accidents after morning snowfall

The incident near Crystal Waters Road was being cleared just after 8:45 a.m. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Roads are slick Monday, Oct. 26, due to an early morning snowfall and motorists are reminded to drive to conditions.

Multiple accidents have been reported on Highway 97 stalling traffic between Vernon and Kelowna.

A multiple-vehicle incident (MVI) reportedly closed two northbound lanes earlier around Crystal Waters this morning while another collision was later reported nearby affecting southbound traffic near Gatzke Road in Lake Country.

At 7:30 a.m., DriveBC warned of slippery sections on Highway 97 between Monte Creek and Crystal Waters Road — a total of 107 kilometres.

The incident near Crystal Waters Road was being cleared shortly after 8:45 a.m.

A Morning Star reporter said highway traffic is flowing smoothly again and traffic is “eerily quiet.”

Incidents aren’t exclusive to highways today.

Traffic is moving slowly along Vernon’s Silver Star Road and down Hospital Hill, this is not due to accidents, but constructions and slick conditions.

Residents have taken to social media to share road conditions and images from accident scenes.

A Facebook user is warning motorists that Westside Road is slick as well.

“Sanding crews just heading south and sanding,” the area resident posted.

