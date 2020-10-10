The Vernon Aquatic Centre will reopen Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 after a slight delay in the installation of a new water filtration system. (Photo: Chris Sharpe/Google Street View).

Slight delay in reopening of Vernon Aquatic Centre

Delayed installation of a new water filtration system has pushed the reopening to Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre will be reopening slightly behind schedule.

The facility has been closed since March due to COVID-19. The city had planned to open the facility Tuesday, Oct. 13, but delays in installing a new water filtration system have pushed the reopening to Sunday, Oct. 18.

“We are greatly disappointed that our reopening plans have been delayed,” said Aquatics Manager Gary Lefebvre.

“We know many of our community members have been keen to get back in the pool, and we’ve been excited to welcome everyone back, but unfortunately there has been a series of unforeseen circumstances that have prolonged the installation process.”

Prior to its closure in March, plans were made for a number of maintenance projects to take place during the annual shutdown period in September. Staff reviewed each project to expedite them where possible, based on the availability of materials and contractors.

“The Recreation Services team worked diligently with our contractors to complete the major maintenance works in a timely manner; however, there were challenges with the manufacturing and shipping of specialized pool equipment to complete the upgrades on our water filtration system,” said Doug Ross, Greater Vernon Recreation Services director. “These issues were compounded by two key members of the installation team needing to be replaced for personal reasons, at different points of the project.”

READ MORE: Community Champion: Renate Terpstra helps swimmers achieve greatness

Ross said he and staff are glad the project is nearing completion despite the setbacks.

“We are eager to resume aquatics programming in a facility where the water quality and energy efficiency has been improved.”

Once the filtration system is commissioned, staff will have to become familiarized with the new equipment and be trained on the newly implemented COVID-19 safety protocols for the Recreation and Aquatic Centres.

On top of the new filtration system for the leisure pool, lap pool and hot tub, the leisure pool has been painted, safety upgrades have been made to the lap pool main drain, and the boiler system has been replaced.

“These projects, together, are going to make a significant difference to the water quality of our pools and increase the energy efficiency of our facility,” Lefebvre said.

For more information on recreation facility Safe Reopening Mitigation Plans, please visit www.vernon.ca/safereopening.

READ MORE: Vernon school superintendent retiring

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045
Next story
COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Just Posted

Lake Country dirt biker wins 24-hour race

Malcolm Hett took full advantage of the one-off B.C. event

Slight delay in reopening of Vernon Aquatic Centre

Delayed installation of a new water filtration system has pushed the reopening to Sunday, Oct. 18.

Downtown Vernon security seeks second go

Overnight seasonal security records 796 files in first year

COVID-19 confirmed at Vernon high school

Interior Health reports case at Fulton Secondary

Turtle Mountain landscaping work hits phase two

Crews will be excavating between Razorback Court and Painted Turtle Drive starting next week

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 11 to 17

Old Farmers’ Day, Global Handwashing Day and Coming Out Day are all coming up this week

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Province tracks potential deadly deer virus outbreak on Gulf Islands

No known risk to human health from the virus

Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

The husky rescue dog went missing three months ago in the South Okanagan

New microbrewery a dream come true for Salmon Arm couple

Adam and Genean Morrow plan to open the Morrow Beer Company in November

COLUMN: The measurements of a great nation

There are now more than 38 million people living in Canada

Paralyzed B.C. cowboy set to ride again thanks to custom saddle

Cunin soon started hanging around back at the rodeo arena helping out

Summerland RCMP respond to man armed with knife

Incident occurred on morning of Oct. 9

Guilty verdict in Kamloops kidnapping trial

B.C. Supreme Court Justice found Michael Mathieson guilty on a number of charges

Most Read