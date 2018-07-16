Small fire sparked near Becker Lake

BC Wildfire Service reports 0.1 hectare fire, suspected to be human caused

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting a small, suspected human caused blaze near Becker Lake. (BC Wildfire Service map)

A small wildfire has been reported near Becker Lake north of Highway 6.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the suspected nature of the estimated 0.1 hectare blaze is human caused.

The fire is reported discovered sometime Sunday, July 15.

More to come.

