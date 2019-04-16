Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

A small grass fire was sparked on Tronson Road near Aquarius Road in Vernon Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.
The fire was located under some power lines in front of 8109 Tronson Road. Vernon firefighters responded to the call and extinguished the flames.
A witness across the road who was doing some weeding said she heard a loud bang, like a vehicle muffler backfiring, went to check out the noise and saw the fire on the hillside. She immediately called 911.
A cause has not yet been determined.
