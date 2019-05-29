The air in Salmon Arm and the Shuswap is expected to improve over the next few days as the smoky haze from Alberta’s wildfires moves on. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Smoky haze over Okanagan-Shuswap from Alberta wildfire

Smoke expected to roll out as cooler temperatures move in

Expect the hazy skies to stick around the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap until at least the weekend.

Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist said the smoke in the air is mostly coming from the Alberta fires with some flow coming from fires in northern B.C.

“The general plan over the next few days is we will see a more westerly flow and it will gradually start to improve. So in the next day or two, as we head into the weekend, we could see some improvement,” he said.

As new airflow comes off the Pacific, Lundquist said there will be a change in the warm temperature the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen regions have been experiencing.

“So we will have a cooler pattern with low to mid-20 , maybe even cooler as an unsettled pattern comes through.”

There are currently 31 active wildfires in B.C., including 10 discovered in the last two days.

