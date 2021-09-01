The air quality statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 31 warned residents of smoky skies for two days. Environment Canada urged people to be mindful of the health effects of wildfire smoke and limit time spent outdoors. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Smoky skies bulletin lifted for Kelowna, Vernon; remains in place for South Okanagan

A special air quality statement still remains for the South Okanagan

A special air quality statement has ended for the Central and North Okanagan areas.

The air quality statement issued on Tuesday, Aug. 31 warned residents of smoky skies for two days. Environment Canada urged people to be mindful of the health effects of wildfire smoke and limit time spent outdoors.

A special air quality statement still remains for the South Okanagan, urging residents to look out for adverse weather conditions.

Forecasts for the region are calling for temperatures in the low- to mid-20s throughout the week.

