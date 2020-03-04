Snow pack remains above normal in Summerland

March 1 readings show 122 per cent of historical averages

Summerland’s snow pack levels are well above normal, according to the latest measurements taken by municipal staff.

The measurements were taken on March 1. at Summerland Reservoir and at Isintok Lake.

At Summerland Reservoir, the snow depth was 900 millimetres, or the equivalent of 256 millimetres of water.

READ ALSO: Okanagan faces high flood risk due to above average snowpack

READ ALSO: Summerland snow pack levels above average

This is 122 per cent of the historical average, measured over 56 years. The historical average for this time of the year is the equivalent of 209 millimetres of water.

At Isintok Lake, the snow depth was 670 millimetres, or the equivalent of 186 millimetres of water.

This is 122 per cent of the historical average for the site. The average is the equivalent of 153 millimetres of water.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck
Next story
Human trials underway after B.C. researchers analyze effects of new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Just Posted

Tree crashes into Lumby home

Tuesday night’s storm knocked out power throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap

Vernon drug house shut down in police investigation

Fentanyl, meth, cash seized from local hotel room linked to probe

Vernon transit drivers to star in appreciation video

Vernonites can say thanks to bus drivers this Transit Driver Appreciation Day with cards

Trial dates set for Vernon-area duo accused of animal abuse

42 horses were seized from the property after two rotting horse carcasses were found

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Snow pack remains above normal in Summerland

March 1 readings show 122 per cent of historical averages

Accused West Kelowna murderer claimed wife cheated, wanted RCMP to investigate

Officer said Danjou wanted RCMP to check truck containing ‘crucial evidence’ of partner’s infidelity

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Multi-vehicle crash now cleared on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Most Read