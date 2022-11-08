Snow first started to blanket Vernon Thursday evening, and has since buried leaves before they could be cleaned up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Snow first started to blanket Vernon Thursday evening, and has since buried leaves before they could be cleaned up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Snow puts a damper on fall leaf pickup for Vernon residents

Fall program delivered by Emterra Environmental runs Nov. 18-22

It’s time to do some fall cleaning, if you can.

Vernon’s fall clear bag leaf pick-up program takes place Nov. 18-22. Emterra Environmental will provide curbside collection of leaves to coincide with regular collection days. In order to take part in the program, residents are reminded to use clear plastic bags.

City of Vernon residents may put out an unlimited number of clear bags filled with leaves before 7 a.m. on their designated day, at the same location as their regular waste collection.

But Monday’s heavy snowfall has buried the leaves. The forecast isn’t calling for anymore snow for the next week, but temperatures will barely be above zero therefore it’s unlikely the snow will melt this week.

If the snow does melt and residents are able to bag their leaves, they are asked to keep the following in mind:

• All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible;

• Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up;

• All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage and not collected;

• Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hrs will not be picked up.

In addition to the clear bag pick-up program, residents may also place leaves and other yard waste in their green-lidded organics carts for weekly collection. Please remember:

• All contents must be contained inside the cart and the lid must close;

• Ensure kitchen and yard material is loosely layered inside the cart so it does not get stuck during collection.

Weight restrictions for Vernon’s curbside waste collection carts are as follows:

– 120L cart: 50 kg (110 lbs);

– 240L cart: 75 kg (165 lbs).

The city also reminds residents to avoid raking material into the street as this can block storm drains and cause operational issues for street sweepers.

For further information or to report missed pick-ups of clear bags during the designated dates, visit vernon.ca/leaf-pickup or call 250-549-6757.

READ MORE: Warmest October ever in the Okanagan but temperatures now expected to drop: Expert

READ MORE: Chinese pagoda in Polson Park damaged and closed

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

City HallVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. election day? More like election week as experts warn of delayed results
Next story
California burger chain keeps ownership of ‘double-double’ trademark thanks to Langley car show sales

Just Posted

Snow first started to blanket Vernon Thursday evening, and has since buried leaves before they could be cleaned up. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Snow puts a damper on fall leaf pickup for Vernon residents

Kris Fuller (left) is the new executive director of the Vernon Winter Carnival, taking over from the departing Vicki Proulx (right). (Contributed)
Vernon Winter Carnival names new executive director

Vernon Panthers tailback Joe Murphy (12) has been named the Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference’s Offensive MVP for 2022. Murphy is one of 10 Panthers players named to the Interior All-Star teams. (Darren Hove photo)
Vernon Panthers dominate football all-star selections

AIMRoads, the highways maintenance contractor for the Okanagan-Shuswap service area, recently made online service request forms available at aim-roads.ca. (AIMRoads photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap highways contractor launches online option for service requests