Snow puts a damper on fall leaf pickup for Vernon residents

It’s time to do some fall cleaning, if you can.

Vernon’s fall clear bag leaf pick-up program takes place Nov. 18-22. Emterra Environmental will provide curbside collection of leaves to coincide with regular collection days. In order to take part in the program, residents are reminded to use clear plastic bags.

City of Vernon residents may put out an unlimited number of clear bags filled with leaves before 7 a.m. on their designated day, at the same location as their regular waste collection.

But Monday’s heavy snowfall has buried the leaves. The forecast isn’t calling for anymore snow for the next week, but temperatures will barely be above zero therefore it’s unlikely the snow will melt this week.

If the snow does melt and residents are able to bag their leaves, they are asked to keep the following in mind:

• All bags must be transparent, allowing the contents to be visible;

• Any clear bags weighing more than 23 kilograms (50 lbs) will be considered overweight and will not be picked up;

• All coloured bags will be considered as household garbage and not collected;

• Missed clear bags not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hrs will not be picked up.

In addition to the clear bag pick-up program, residents may also place leaves and other yard waste in their green-lidded organics carts for weekly collection. Please remember:

• All contents must be contained inside the cart and the lid must close;

• Ensure kitchen and yard material is loosely layered inside the cart so it does not get stuck during collection.

Weight restrictions for Vernon’s curbside waste collection carts are as follows:

– 120L cart: 50 kg (110 lbs);

– 240L cart: 75 kg (165 lbs).

The city also reminds residents to avoid raking material into the street as this can block storm drains and cause operational issues for street sweepers.

For further information or to report missed pick-ups of clear bags during the designated dates, visit vernon.ca/leaf-pickup or call 250-549-6757.

