Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning

Snow is expected to hit the Okanagan by Tuesday morning and this time it might be here to stay.

Currently, it is 2 C in the Central Okanagan and while there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon, anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow can be expected to arrive by Tuesday morning.

For the North Okanagan, it will be 0 C with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a wind increasing to 20 km/hr.

In the Shuswap for Monday, it is forecast to be 1 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries turning to snow in the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist, the snow is expected to end late Tuesday morning with temperatures heating up a little, but not enough to melt the snow.

Lundquist said he expects another winter to storm to arrive on Thursday or Friday and that winter might have arrived early this year.

Here’s a look at the weather in Kelowna for the remainder of the week.

