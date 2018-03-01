Snowfall warning for Highway 3

A long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected.

A low pressure system continues to bring snow to Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass. The snow is expected to persist today through tonight. Total snow accumulations near 30 cm can be expected by early Friday morning.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique-pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

