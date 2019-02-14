(Canada Post)

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

Heavy snow could delay mail delivery in snowed-in parts of the province, according to Canada Post.

In an email Thursday, the mail service said it issue a “yellow alert” for parts of Greater Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and Sunshine Coast.

The alert means “severe weather conditions” have slowed down mail processing and could affect delivery in parts of the province.

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. in Vancouver, which has seen unusual amounts of snow over the past few days and could see five to 10 more centimetres by the end of the week.

The mail service is asking for people to clear their sidewalks and a path to the mailbox in order to help keep carriers safe and able to deliver.

“It takes a few minutes, but can help avoid a serious and potentially long-term injury that can happen in seconds,” a Canada Post spokesperson said.

READ MORE: How to avoid injuries while shovelling snow

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police incident unfolds in Kamloops
Next story
Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Just Posted

‘Everybody’s drowning right now’: B.C. fruit industry struggling

Increase to miminum wage and adjustments to piece rates could affect seasonal workers

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

The Okanagan has spoken: Billy Ray Cyrus owns worst Valentine’s Day song

Achy Breaky Heart was a clear winner in the votes on FaceBook

Crews resume work at rock slide north of Summerland

Next blasting anticipated on Friday as work continues to stabilize the area

Editorial: Homeless impact on Vernon businesses a complex issue

City of Vernon councillors have tough decisions ahead

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Okanagan chef prepares special lunch for store after break-in

Kelowna’s James Holmes cooked up a storm to help brighten the employee’s day

Love and marriage? Not in this B.C. town

Princeton city councillor suggests the reason might be Netflix

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

More than 1.6 million singles in B.C. this Valentine’s Day

Flying solo in one of the country’s most romantic provinces

Drug users, B.C. advocates fear federal election may sideline safer opioids policy

Health Canada needs to provide information to the public about the safer-opioids review, Leslie McBain says

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

Police incident unfolds in Kamloops

Police are on scene of multiple locations in the city

Most Read