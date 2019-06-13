An Ontario man was successful in his search for ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ who he met 50 years ago travelling in Europe. (Submitted by Doug Bradley)

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

After successfully tracking down ‘Dave from Vancouver Island,’ a group travellers who met while backpacking Europe in 1969 have reunited in California for the first time in 50 years.

Doug Bradley, who lives in Ontario, reached out to the Vancouver Island Free Daily in May, hoping to find the one traveller out of the group he couldn’t seem to track down to invite him to a reunion planned for the end of June. All he knew was that his name was ‘Dave’ and he was from Vancouver Island.

RELATED: So, do you know ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’?

The VI Free Daily, PQB News and other Black Press outlets published a story online on May 21 and by May 23 Dave was found.

“The power of social media enabled me to find (Dave) in a mere two days,” Bradley wrote on his Facebook page.

Dave Tryon,72, was found living in North Delta and he and Bradley were able to connect for the first time in 50 years.

RELATED: So, they found ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’

Bradley, Tryon and five Americans, who all watched the the moon landing together on the floor of the U.S. embassy just outside Bonn, Germany in 1969, are currently having a reunion in Monterey, Calif.

“Reunion is going great, like we were never apart,” Bradley said.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

 

Submitted photo A group of Canadian and Americans, including Dave Tryon, left, who was found through social media, are back together for a reunion in California after backpacking Europe in 1969.

‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ (pictured here in 1969) is Dave Tryon from North Delta. (Submitted by Doug Bradley)

Previous story
Fifth annual Waterman Paddle Festival begins this weekend in Kelowna
Next story
Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Just Posted

Vernon residents invited to city climate action booth at Sunshine Festival

Festival-goers will be able to learn about the Climate Action Advisory Committee plan, view art

Kal Pub hosting inaugural parking lot party at Vernon Sunshine Festival

June 15 parking lot party builds on traditional beer gardens by adding a stage, live bands

More than just a pretty petal: How flowers feed the world around us

Some flowers are extra — extrafloral nectaries, that is

Stolen West Kelowna truck goes up in flames in Vernon

Incident took place 12:40 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the 4200 block of 20th Street

UPDATE: Missing Vernon child found safe and sound

Two-year-old originally reported missing June 12, found later that evening

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Summerland cafe operators share a passion for good food

Cafe and the fruit stand both have a long tradition in the community

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

‘Game changing’ beverage technology coming to South Okanagan

Penticton Okanagan Collge campus will be the site of the new beverage access technology centre

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Thunderstorm watch issued for the Shuswap

Heavy rain, hail and damaging gusts of wind are a possibility

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Nature loving passengers in for a whale of a time aboard BC Ferries

Coastal nature experts return for free talks on BC Ferries this summer

Rainy weather could save Kelowna water customers some money

The City of Kelowna offers $35 rebate for people who buy a rain sensor

Most Read