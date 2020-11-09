City of Vernon financial services director Debra Law (left) accepts the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020 budget from Mayor Victor Cumming. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Solid budgeting leads to major award for City of Vernon

City earns the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation honour

It’s a significant achievement for the City of Vernon.

The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has announced the city has received the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020 budget.

The award reflects the commitment of management and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation.

These guidelines are designed to assess how well the city’s budget serves as:

  • a policy document;
  • a financial plan;
  • an operations guide;
  • a communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award.

This has been presented to the City of Vernon’s Financial Services department by Mayor Victor Cumming, accepted by the director of financial services Debra Law.

There are more than 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
