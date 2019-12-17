Some kids won’t be on board Vernon school buses in new year

School District trying to free up spaces for those waitlisted

Some Vernon kids won’t be able to ride the bus come January, if their parents have any outstanding transportation fees.

The school district has alerted parents and guardians that those who haven’t paid the fees by Dec. 20, their children will be removed from the busing schedule and will no longer be eligible to ride the bus.

“They are just trying to figure out who is not using the bus,” said Superintendent Joe Rogers. “Because if you don’t want to use it then someone else will take the seat.

“We want to fill them up.”

The district says many buses are full and there are currently a number of courtesy riders who are wait listed.

If you require transportation services from School District 22, ensure the fees are paid by Dec. 20. If you no longer require service, contact the Transportation Department and cancel your registration.

If you have any questions regarding transportation, contact the transportation department at transdept@sd22.bc.ca or 250-549-9281.

