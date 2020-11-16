South Okanagan cab driver arrested for alleged sex assault against passenger

Penticton RCMP are investigating a local cab driver and another man in connection to an alleged sexual assault.

Police confirm that a woman got into a taxi with a male driver on Oct. 17 and was taken to a home where there was another man.

“A 36-year-old man from Osoyoos and a 28-year-old man from Penticton have been arrested and released on conditions to have no contact with the victim. The matter remains under investigation,” said South Okanagan RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

The names of the two accused were not released, nor was the name of the taxi company.

The investigation will be forwarded to Crown for assessment on whether charges are warranted.

