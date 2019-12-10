South Okanagan elderly accident victim ‘a tough customer’

Penticton Fire Department crews rescue elderly man who rolled his ATV down an embankment

Rescuers are calling an elderly man who rolled his all-terrain vehicle as much as 75 feet down a steep embankment in West Bench Monday, “a tough customer.”

“Especially with his quad going over with him and there was a lot of not nice stuff down there – rocks and cement and garbage people had dumped in the ravine – that he missed, so he was pretty lucky,” said Capt. Rob Trupp of the Penticton Fire Department who was at the scene along with members of the department’s technical rescue team. “We managed to get two rescuers down to him, we packaged him up in a basket stretcher and we hauled him up the bank to an ambulance that was waiting there.

READ MORE: Funds approved for Keremeos Fire Department

“He was conscious and talking. I’m not sure what his injuries are and the last I heard he went to Kelowna.”

Trupp estimated the victim to be between 75 and 80 years old and that the man’s injuries and the cooler temperature at the time made for “urgency” in getting him to safety.

The accident happened behind a residence in the 4400-block of Sage Mesa Drive, the initial call coming in around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. It’s believed the man lives in the area.

“From what I heard a neighbour called it in when he heard a crash, he (neighbour) was out in his backyard and he was helping out as well, he was actually the first guy down there,” said Trupp, who added the crews on scene were well-versed in embankment rope rescue and used the lights from the rescue vehicle to light the accident scene.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jail time for North Okanagan break and enter
Next story
Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Just Posted

Jail time for North Okanagan break and enter

Man involved in break in with ties to fatal February shooting to serve 46 months

Vernon ‘cartoon band-aid lady’ turns 100

Betty Ladyman used to hand out band-aids with cartoons to kids getting needles at VJH or lab

Cross examination application denied in Sagmoen trial: Supreme Court

Evidence expected to be presented in court

Vernon cowboy captures world championship buckle

Jaret Cooper, 16, from VSS, wins novice saddle bronc event at Junior World Finals rodeo in Las Vegas

Armstrong thrift store donates plenty to health care

Bargain Bin, run by Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, donates $40,000 to VJH Foundation

Kelowna Salvation Army sees increase in toy, cash donations

The Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast started its 19th year Thursday morning

Time to celebrate Christmas Cowboy Style with Double Stop Creek & Friends in Penticton

The B.C.-based country band will be joined by additional musicians at Penticton’s Elk’s Lodge

Strata rental bans escape B.C. speculation tax through 2021, Carole James says

Vacant home tax won’t apply to cabins accessible only by water

Man in mobility scooter falls 30 feet down Vancouver SkyTrain elevator shaft

Man had only ‘minor injuries,’ police said

South Okanagan elderly accident victim ‘a tough customer’

Penticton Fire Department crews rescue elderly man who rolled his ATV down an embankment

LETTER: No one wins with private care

Dear Editor, Day’s team argues that the public health-care system is a… Continue reading

WATCH: Eyewitness captures moment truck slams into Tim Hortons in Kelowna

A pickup truck crashed into the front a Tim Hortons in Rutland causing a small fire on Monday night

LETTER: Keep bucks in the community

Shop Local! Start Now!! Here are some recent experiences which show how… Continue reading

Letter: Population growth is the problem

Dear Editor: In response to letters from Robert T. Rock of Mission… Continue reading

Most Read