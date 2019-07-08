South Okanagan fire department warns of bogus fundraising campaign

Anyone who receives a call should contact the RCMP and Canadian Anti-fraud Centre

The Penticton Fire Department is warning the public to be weary of phone calls promoting a fundraising campaign claiming to support the Firefighters Curling Association.

The calls are occurring across B.C. and Alberta and should be ignored.

“While Penticton firefighters do engage in locally focused fundraising throughout the year, these efforts do not involve gathering donations byway of phone calls,” said deputy fire chief Chris Forster.

“Our department, along with the associated Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society, never do any kind of telephone solicitation. We just don’t do that.”

Anyone who receives one of these calls should contact both the RCMP and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

The department said under no circumstances should you provide any personal or credit card information to the caller or anyone else.

