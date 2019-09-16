South Okanagan gas prices among the lowest at B.C. pumps

Nine of the 10 lowest-priced gas locations are in Penticton

People paying at the pumps in Penticton are enjoying some of the cheapest gas prices in the province.

According to GasBuddy.com, as of Monday morning, nine of the 10 lowest prices for regular, self serve in B.C. were in Penticton, the only less expensive place to gas up was at Costco in Prince George which checked in at $1.09 per litre.

Super Save on Green Mountain Road was the lowest locally at $1.12 per litre with the other eight on the list in Penticton at $1.13 per litre.

“It’s amazing now, I was just in Kelowna last weekend and it was 130-something so our gas prices are definitely better,” said Tina Low as she filled up her pickup at the Mobile station on Main Street. “It’s absolutely nice to see.”

READ MORE: Lowest gas prices in B.C. found in Penticton

Monday morning the top 10 lowest prices in Kelowna ranged from $1.31 to $1.32 per litre and in Vernon $1.32 per litre.

Fred Johnston of Peachland drove the 37 kilometres from his home to get gas for his SUV Monday at Chevron.

“This is great, it’s well worth the trip I think the whole thing with gas prices is criminal, we’re just left at the mercy of the government and the oil companies and we’re the ones who pay for it, literally,” he said. “I was going to stop in Summerland but it’s still a buck and a quarter there.”

Elsewhere in the province gas in Abbotsford ranges from $1.22 to $1.26 per litre, $1.25 to $1.29 per litre in Osoyoos, #124.9 to $128.9 in the Salmon Arm region and $1.32 to $1.33 per litre in Nanaimo.

Provincially. B.C. still ranks as one, if not the most expensive places, to buy gas.

Ontario ranges from $.95.9 to $1 per litre, Alberta; $.81 to $.86.9 per litre, Nova Scotia, $1.07.9 to $1.12 per litre, Saskatchewan, $.98 to $1. per litre and Newfoundland $1.11 to $1.21 per litre.

READ MORE: Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

In the spring prices in Penticton were in the $1.28 per litre range which was up about 13 cents a litre from February.

A report released at the end of last month about the B.C. Utilities Commission inquiry into B.C. gas prices said the province’s wholesale gas market is “not truly competitive” but despite that the review reportedly found no evidence to suggest collusion.

The idea of provincial regulation of gas prices is still under discussion.

 

