Fire consumed an Osoyoos residence on Tuesday morning, leaving firefighters no choice but to demolish the home. Photo courtesy of Monica Diedrichs

South Okanagan home a complete loss after fire

Fire chief said South Okanagan home had to be demolished with an excavator

An Osoyoos residence was complete loss after a fire on Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Ryan McCaskill said it is believed the fire ignited after a torch-style lighter was thrown onto a bed and it didn’t close.

Volunteers firefighters were called to the residence, located at 87th Street and 92nd Avenue, at 11:26 a.m. McCaskill said the smoke from the fire could be seen from the other side of the town and when they arrived on scene, the structure was fully involved on the south side.

“We did our best to save it, but at the end of the day it had to be demolished to be safe,” said McCaskill. “It had a lot of furniture and stuff inside it and it was an older construction. The fire just kept finding something to ignite, then it got up into the attic and we had a hard time getting the hose streams on it.”

McCaskill said there were people inside the home at the time of the fire, but they got out safely and now are working with emergency social services.

