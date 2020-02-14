South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

Ed Warkentin is desperately searching for a kidney donor. His condition is critical, and without one he fears he will die, leaving behind his wife and 16-year-old son with special needs.

Warkentin’s kidneys are now under seven per cent functional. Without functioning kidneys Ed’s body is unable to cleanse his blood.

The 53-year-old has been on dialysis since Jan. 23, 2020. Three times a week his wife drives him from their home in Oliver so he can spend the day at Penticton Regional Hospital hooked up to a dialysis machine. He requires 21 hours a week of dialysis, which cleanses his blood and allows him to live.

“I’m on dialysis until I find a new kidney or I die,” said Warkentin.

Since January he has been searching for someone who is willing to donate a kidney and save his life.

Warketnin and his wife have a 16-year-old son with special needs, and say dialysis has been a grueling process for their family.

“Life has just been nothing but turmoil for my family since I went into kidney failure,” Warkentin said.

“Right now my son really doesn’t understand what daddy’s going through. His world has just been turned upside down which has put a lot of strain on my wife. We’re all having difficulty trying to cope.

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life. It would mean the world to my family.”

Warkentin said he would prefer a living donor because he doesn’t want to count on another’s death to save his own life.

“Asking someone to give up a kidney is a big ask, but it’s the situation I’m in,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘The most beautiful moment of my life’ – Penticton kidney donor

Warkentin’s blood type is O negative. If you want to donate but are not the matching blood type, this isn’t the end. The Kidney Foundation has created an exchange program where living donors who do not match the recipient of their choice can switch places with those who do.

There are thousands of Canadians currently in need of kidney donation, according to the Kidney Foundation. Warkentin frequently sees 12 others on dialysis at Penticton Regional Hospital.

With emotion in his voice Warkentin offered a “huge thank you” to anyone considering saving not only his life but possibly more by becoming a kidney donor.

“I can’t articulate the gratitude I’d have for somebody to donate,” he said.

To find out if you can donate a kidney to Warkentin, call VGH pre-transplant clinic at 1-855-875-518. For more information on organ donation visit Kidney.ca.

READ MORE: Kidney Foundation close to the hearts of many in the South Okanagan

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Disease

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Early morning blaze consumes South Okanagan home

Just Posted

Homelessness and drug addiction on topic in Vernon

East Hill Talks features street chaplain

POLL: Are you worried about coronavirus hitting Vernon?

The fifth case of COVID-19 has been identified as the Interior’s first

North Okanagan district invests in rural areas

New grants seek to diversify, provide opportuntities for rural communities in RDNO

Kelowna toddler and Mexican orphans benefit from Vernon fundraiser

Valentine’s for Mexico spreads smiles

First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the interior

Okanagan seniors experience puppy love

Missionwood Retirement Resort residents had a special Valentine’s Day

South Okanagan man in desperate need of kidney donor

“Getting a new kidney would give me back my life,” said Ed Warkentin.

UPDATE: Everything lost in Keremeos structure fire, says man

Nav Lasser says he returned from holidays to find the home he was allegedly renting burned down.

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 2

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Man shot by police at Salmon Arm car wash charged regarding counterfeit currency

Surrey RCMP arrest four suspects in connection with fake U.S. bills, weapons

South Okanagan youth spread Valentines Day love

Grade 3 students dropped off goodies to Soupateria with messages: ‘You’re special’ and ‘Don’t give up’

Kelowna business owners frustrated over heating and flooding issues

At least three businesses have come forward with complaints

Most Read