South Okanagan reporting the lowest gas prices in B.C.

According to gasbuddy.com the Kaleden Petro-Canada was sitting at 128.9 per litre as of Monday afternoon, as are several Penticton locations — Super Save (on Green Mountain Road), Chevron (Main Street and Carmi Avenue), Shell (Fairview Road near the Channel Parkway), Petro-Canada (at Skaha Lake Road and Green Avenue), Chevron (Eckhardt Avenue and Power Street), Petro-Canada (Westminster Avenue).

Several gas stations in Kelowna are reporting 139.9 and increasing to 140.0 in Vernon. In the Similkameen, gas stations in Princeton are sitting at 148.9 and in Keremeos they are at 137.9. Salmon Arm gas stations are mostly at 146.9. The top six lowest gas prices in Revelstoke were 148.6 at Big Eddy Market (Big Eddy Road and Begbie Road) and 149.9 for five other stations.

The lowest gas prices in Canada, according to the gasbuddy.com Top 10 list, are found in Alberta — ranging from 104.9 to 112.9.

