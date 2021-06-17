The weekly COVID-19 map for June 6 to 12. (BC CDC)

The weekly COVID-19 map for June 6 to 12. (BC CDC)

South Okanagan sees only 5 new cases in last week

The Similkameen Valley went a second week without any new cases

The South Okanagan Similkameen saw just five cases over the week of June 6 to 12, according to the BC CDC.

The Similkameen Valley itself, including the Princeton and Keremeos local health areas, saw no new cases for the second week in a row.

Penticton saw the most new cases, with three reported over the week. That is a third of the nine cases reported the previous week, and half of the six reported over May 23 to 29.

Summerland and the Southern Okanagan local health area, which stretches from Okanagan Falls to Osoyoos, each saw one new case over June 6 to 12.

The Central Okanagan remained the highest in cases out of Interior Health with 100 new cases reported over June 6 to 12.

READ MORE: Second dose vaccinations accelerating throughout region: Interior Health

The South Okanagan has cleared 70 per cent vaccination rate, while the Similkameen is closing in as Interior Health ramps up distribution of second doses.

To register for your vaccine, visit the province’s website or call 1-833-838-2323.

