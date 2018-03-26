South Okanagan woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen in Penticton

A Penticton woman is distraught after her vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen.

Nada Cerna said her vehicle was taken from the parking lot of her Calgary Avenue apartment on Saturday, March 24. The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, which has a license plate of 288 PPH and is black in colour, was last driven by Cerna that day when she returned from a shopping trip at 2:45 p.m.

“My neighbour who parks next to me told me that my car was not in its spot at 3 p.m.,” said Cerna.

Cerna, who said she recently had foot surgery, said her first walk since was to go to BCAA and the RCMP department.

“I need that car. My husband is disabled, I am partially too, and his wheelchair was in the car,” said Cerna.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or has information about the theft are asked to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300.

More on this to come


kristi.patton@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP honours Vernon youth
Next story
Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Just Posted

Fire destroys parked logging truck

Blaze happened at home in Enderby just before midnight Sunday

RCMP honours Vernon youth

Alec Healey’s tenacity and investigative skills helped solve a report of a stolen vehicle

RCMP’s Musical Ride to perform in Kelowna

Musical Ride will return to the city for two shows Aug. 9 at Prospera Place

Longtime Indigenous pro hosts local workshop

Robert Laboucane to present in Vernon at The People Place Tuesday on Indigenous awareness training

Be wary of raccoons

It’s breeding season for raccoons, a non-native species to these parts, and they can be dangerous

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Pressure on Carole James to ease B.C. speculation tax

Vacation home owners plead for relief from vacant home levy

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Want to buy a bookmobile?

Interior B.C. has one up for grabs and it’s only $7,500

South Okanagan construction site worker reported deceased

WorkSafeBC is investigating after a Penticton construction site worker found dead

Body found in car along Myra Canyon Forest Service Road

Kelowna RCMP are calling the the file a sudden death and are investigating

South Okanagan woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen in Penticton

Delicious baking helps VDACS spring into Easter

Almost enough raised to spay/neuter one cat

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada anticipates up to 25 cm of snow could fall on Highway 5

Most Read