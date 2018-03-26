South Okanagan woman distraught over stolen vehicle

Vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen in Penticton

A Penticton woman is distraught after her vehicle, which had her husband’s wheelchair inside, was stolen.

Nada Cerna said her vehicle was taken from the parking lot of her Calgary Avenue apartment on Saturday, March 24. The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox, which has a license plate of 288 PPH and is black in colour, was last driven by Cerna that day when she returned from a shopping trip at 2:45 p.m.

“My neighbour who parks next to me told me that my car was not in its spot at 3 p.m.,” said Cerna.

Cerna, who said she recently had foot surgery, said her first walk since was to go to BCAA and the RCMP department.

“I need that car. My husband is disabled, I am partially too, and his wheelchair was in the car,” said Cerna.

Anyone who has seen the vehicle, or has information about the theft are asked to contact RCMP at 250-492-4300.

